Biden Says Will Go to Poland at Some Point, Does Not Know When

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 06:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) US President Joe Biden told reporters that he will go to Poland at some point in the future, but he does not know when.

"I'm going to be going to Poland. I don't know when though," Biden said on Monday at the White House.

Biden further said he was unsure if he would travel to Europe in light of the upcoming anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Earlier in January, media reported that Biden is planning a trip to Europe that can coincide with the first anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Last week, the White House refuted the reports.

Biden also said the United States will not provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine amid rumors of such considerations by the US government, a Fox news correspondent said via Twitter on Monday.

