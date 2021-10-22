Biden Spoke to Macron, Looks Forward to Meeting in Rome Later in October - White House

UrduPoint.com

US President Joe Biden had a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday and expressed he looks forward to meeting with him later this month in Rome at the G20 Summit, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) US President Joe Biden had a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday and expressed he looks forward to meeting with him later this month in Rome at the G20 Summit, the White House said.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France," the White House said in a press release. "President Biden looks forward to the meeting with President Macron in Rome later this month, where they will continue the conversation, take stock of the many areas of US-France cooperation, and reinforce our shared interests and common values as we take on challenges and opportunities together.

Biden and Macron discussed security issues of mutual concern in the Sahel and opportunities to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, the release added. Moreover, according to the release, Biden told his counterpart that Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Paris in November will be key to boosting cooperation on a range of global challenges.

