Biden To Make Clear US Not Seeking Cold War With China In Speech At UNGA - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, US President Joe Biden will make clear that Washington is not seeking a Cold War relationship with China amid ongoing tensions in the relationship between the two countries, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"The President (Biden) will deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly, and he will make absolutely clear that he is not looking to pursue a future new Cold War with any country in the world," Psaki said when asked to comment on a possibility of a Cold War with Beijing.

