Biden to Make Clear US Not Seeking Cold War With China in Speech at UNGA - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, US President Joe Biden will make clear that Washington is not seeking a Cold War relationship with China amid ongoing tensions in the relationship between the two countries, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

