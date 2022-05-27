Biden to Visit Texas on Sunday to Grieve With Town Following School Shooting - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Sunday will visit Uvalde, Texas to grieve with the community following an elementary school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead, the White House said on Thursday

"On Sunday, May 29, the President and the First Lady will travel to Uvalde, Texas to grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific elementary school shooting," the White House said in a press release.

The suspected 18-year old gunman, Salvador Ramos, barricaded himself inside the school for nearly an hour before a tactical unit went inside and killed him, prompting public criticism of the police, who claimed not to have an officer readily available and armed.