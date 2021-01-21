Biden vows 'we will defeat' domestic terror, white supremacy

Joe Biden vowed Wednesday to defeat political extremism and domestic terror in his first speech as US president

The United States faces "a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism, that we must confront, and we will defeat," he said in his inaugural address on the steps of the US Capitol.