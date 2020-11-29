UrduPoint.com
Blast Injures 9 Civilians, Official In Afghanistan's Zabul, Kills His Bodyguard - Police

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 02:00 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) A car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province injured the head of the provincial council, Ata Jan Haqbayan, and nine civilians, while one bodyguard of the official died in the blast, Zabul Police spokesman Hekmatullah Kochi told Sputnik on Sunday.

Meanwhile, according to the Ariana news broadcaster, the local police say that the blast killed three people and injured 12, while health officials in Zabul claim that one person died and 23 more received injuries in the attack.

The blast occurred when Haqbayan was on his way to the office in Qalat, the capital of Zabul.

So far, no group has taken responsibility for the blast.

In a separate incident, gunmen injured a governor of the Koh-e-Safi district in Afghanistan's northeastern Parwin province, Ariana News reported. Local authorities have confirmed the incident and said that the police investigation is underway.

