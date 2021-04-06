UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken, Colombia's President Duque Trade Views On Venezuela, Climate Change - State Dept

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:24 PM

Blinken, Colombia's President Duque Trade Views on Venezuela, Climate Change - State Dept

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Colombian President Ivan Duque in a phone call exchanged views on the situation in Venezuela, climate change and other matters of shared concern, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Colombian President Ivan Duque in a phone call exchanged views on the situation in Venezuela, climate change and other matters of shared concern, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary and President Duque discussed their shared commitment to the restoration of democracy and rule of law in Venezuela and Colombia's efforts to promote democracy throughout the region," Price said in a readout. "Secretary Blinken conveyed his appreciation for President Duque's government's decision to grant temporary protected status to the more than 1.

7 million Venezuelan migrants in Colombia"

During the phone call, which took place on Monday, Blinken and Duque also spoke about ways to renew their focus on issues like climate change, the protection of human rights and regional economic recovery from the pandemic, Price said.

The United States does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela's president, supports opposition leader Juan Guaido and works through sanctions and diplomatic pressure to bring about "free and fair" elections in the country. Maduro has accused Guaido and the United States of trying to topple the government in Caracas to seize Venezuela's national resources.

Related Topics

Democracy Price Caracas United States Colombia Venezuela From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League holds &#039;Year of the 50th Cup Fi ..

12 minutes ago

German FA puts pressure on Euro 2020 host city Mun ..

12 seconds ago

Health top priority, corona handled well: Seemi Bu ..

14 seconds ago

Libya Hopes to Resume Flights, Boost Cooperation W ..

3 minutes ago

Serbian President Gets Inoculated With COVID-19 Va ..

3 minutes ago

YDA JPMC chapter stages sit-in

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.