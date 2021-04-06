US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Colombian President Ivan Duque in a phone call exchanged views on the situation in Venezuela, climate change and other matters of shared concern, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Colombian President Ivan Duque in a phone call exchanged views on the situation in Venezuela , climate change and other matters of shared concern, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary and President Duque discussed their shared commitment to the restoration of democracy and rule of law in Venezuela and Colombia's efforts to promote democracy throughout the region," Price said in a readout. "Secretary Blinken conveyed his appreciation for President Duque's government's decision to grant temporary protected status to the more than 1.

7 million Venezuelan migrants in Colombia"

During the phone call, which took place on Monday, Blinken and Duque also spoke about ways to renew their focus on issues like climate change, the protection of human rights and regional economic recovery from the pandemic, Price said.

The United States does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela's president, supports opposition leader Juan Guaido and works through sanctions and diplomatic pressure to bring about "free and fair" elections in the country. Maduro has accused Guaido and the United States of trying to topple the government in Caracas to seize Venezuela's national resources.