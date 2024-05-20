(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Taiwan's newly inaugurated President Lai Ching-te late Sunday, saying he looked forward to Washington and Taipei deepening ties and maintaining "peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

"

"We also congratulate the Taiwan people for once again demonstrating the strength of their robust and resilient democratic system," Blinken said in a statement.