Blinken Congratulates Taiwan's Lai On Inauguration As President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Blinken congratulates Taiwan's Lai on inauguration as president

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Taiwan's newly inaugurated President Lai Ching-te late Sunday, saying he looked forward to Washington and Taipei deepening ties and maintaining "peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

"

"We also congratulate the Taiwan people for once again demonstrating the strength of their robust and resilient democratic system," Blinken said in a statement.

