Blinken, NATO Chief Discuss Russia's 'Military Activity' Near Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed Russia's 'unusual military activity' near the border with Ukraine by phone, the State Department said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the agenda for the November 30 - December 1 NATO Foreign Ministerial and the reports of unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine," spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary Blinken noted that he looks forward to the Foreign Ministerial in Riga and dialogue on the full range of issues facing NATO," the spokesperson said.

