Blinken, Quad Counterparts Discuss Need to Restore Government in Myanmar - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a virtual meeting with his Australian, Indian and Japanese counterparts - the so-called Quad - that there is an urgent need to restore the democratically elected government in Myanmar, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi," Price said in a readout of the conversation. "The ministers also discussed countering disinformation, counterterrorism, maritime security, the urgent need to restore the democratically elected government in Burma [Myanmar], and the priority of strengthening democratic resilience in the broader region."

Price said the officials also discussed the necessity to promote freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region and reaffirmed their mutual support for ASEAN centrality.

"They reiterated their commitment to the Quad meeting at least annually at the ministerial level and on a regular basis at senior and working levels to strengthen cooperation on advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including support for freedom of navigation and territorial integrity," he said.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency just hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene.

The military accused State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior officials of election fraud and placed them under house arrest. The move has sparked protests across Myanmar.