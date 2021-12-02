Blinken Says Hopes To Discuss Karabakh With Lavrov At Meeting In Stockholm
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:14 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken expressed hope on Thursday that he would discuss the situation in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The two are currently in Stockholm for the OSCE summit.