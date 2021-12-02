Blinken Says Hopes to Discuss Karabakh With Lavrov at Meeting in Stockholm

US State Secretary Antony Blinken expressed hope on Thursday that he would discuss the situation in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken expressed hope on Thursday that he would discuss the situation in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The two are currently in Stockholm for the OSCE summit.