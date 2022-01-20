UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Not Expecting To Resolve Disagreements With Russia In Geneva On Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Blinken Says Not Expecting to Resolve Disagreements With Russia in Geneva on Friday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he does not believe that existing differences with Russia will be resolved during his meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he does not believe that existing differences with Russia will be resolved during his meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.

"These are difficult issues we are facing, and resolving them won't be done quickly. I don't expect we'll solve them in Geneva tomorrow. But we can advance our mutual understanding - and that, combined with de-escalation of Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders, can turn us away from this crisis in the weeks ahead," Blinken said in a speech following a meeting with the German leadership in Berlin.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Berlin Geneva From

Recent Stories

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 4 Individua ..

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 4 Individuals - Treasury

3 minutes ago
 Referendum on Amendments to Constitution of Belaru ..

Referendum on Amendments to Constitution of Belarus Scheduled for February 27

3 minutes ago
 Fawad felicitates newly elected office bearers of ..

Fawad felicitates newly elected office bearers of RISJA

3 minutes ago
 Rain/Snowfall predicted during weekend: Admin issu ..

Rain/Snowfall predicted during weekend: Admin issues advisory for tourists

3 minutes ago
 China adds 654,000 5G base stations in 2021

China adds 654,000 5G base stations in 2021

3 minutes ago
 Russia Entitled to Protect Itself, US to Address M ..

Russia Entitled to Protect Itself, US to Address Moscow's Concerns Reciprocally ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.