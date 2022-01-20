Blinken Says Not Expecting to Resolve Disagreements With Russia in Geneva on Friday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he does not believe that existing differences with Russia will be resolved during his meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he does not believe that existing differences with Russia will be resolved during his meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.

"These are difficult issues we are facing, and resolving them won't be done quickly. I don't expect we'll solve them in Geneva tomorrow. But we can advance our mutual understanding - and that, combined with de-escalation of Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders, can turn us away from this crisis in the weeks ahead," Blinken said in a speech following a meeting with the German leadership in Berlin.