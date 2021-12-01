UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Will Tell Lavrov On Thursday That Russia Needs To Remove Buildup Of Forces

Blinken Says Will Tell Lavrov on Thursday That Russia Needs to Remove Buildup of Forces

US State Secretary Antony Blinken said that he is going to tell Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday that Russia needs to pull back from Ukraine's border and remove buildup of forces

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken said that he is going to tell Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday that Russia needs to pull back from Ukraine's border and remove buildup of forces.

"We are urging Russia to pull back from what it is doing - to remove the buildup of forces from the borders ... I'll certainly share it with Foreign Minister Lavrov tomorrow, " Blinken said at a press conference on Wednesday.

