Blinken Speaks to Sudan Prime Minister, Welcomes His Release - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone call with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok welcomed his release from custody and urged Sudan's military forces to release other political prisoners, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"The Secretary welcomed the Prime Minister's release from custody and reiterated his call on Sudanese military forces to release all civilian leaders in detention and to ensure their safety," Price said on Tuesday.