Blinken, Sullivan, Nuland to Participate in Extended Meeting at US-Russia Summit - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, National Security Council's Top Adviser on Russia Eric Greence and John Sullivan, the US ambassador to Russia, will take part in the extended meeting of the Wednesday US-Russia summit, CNN reported.

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will meet in Geneva.