UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Seeks Cooperation With Russia On Sustainability Projects, Alternative Fuels

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Boeing Seeks Cooperation With Russia on Sustainability Projects, Alternative Fuels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Boeing would like to cooperate with Russia on sustainability projects, including alternative fuels, Sergey Kravchenko, president of Boeing Russia/CIS, told Sputnik, adding that the country could become one of the biggest contributors to make the world environmentally friendly.

"Russia eventually can become one of the biggest contributors to keep the world more environmentally friendly. We would like to cooperate with Russia on sustainability projects, including alternative fuels," Kravchenko said on the sidelines of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021 outside Moscow.

By 2030 all commercial airplanes should be certified and ready to use alternative fuels and that requires an absolutely new approach to training, maintenance, as well as in other spheres, according to the executive.

"[Boeing's sustainability program] should address the challenges - to make the world cleaner, make the climate more stable and that will result in new standards for the environment. The jet alternative fuels are... a big interest of the Boeing company," Kravchenko noted, adding that the first demonstrative flight with alternative fuels was shown by Boeing back in 2008.

The sustainability initiative is one of three key initiatives Boeing promotes to make Russia one of its key international partners, Kravchenko continued. The second initiative concerns global aviation safety.

"And for that reason, you know, we put together special research, our project here at Skolkovo [Innovation Center outside Moscow] - working together with SkolTech University and working together with the best scientists and programmers of the Russian Federation to investigate the influence of the stress or stressful situation on the work of the pilots.

And that's very, very important because today we train millions of pilots," he said.

Some unpalatable situations happen because pilots operate under enormous stress, the executive explained.

"And we can learn how to reduce the stress, how to include the under stress training scenarios in our pilots learning curriculum, it will only help to increase the resilience of pilots," he added.

The issue of pilots suffering from fatigue and overwork came to light in recent years following several deadly crashes. Surveys performed in the wake of the tragedies revealed that the topic of pilots' mental health is not new, and depression among pilots still remains a problem. This is largely due to factors like shift-work, working long hours, lack of trust toward medical professionals, fear of losing one's career, and increased stigma toward admitting one has mental health problems.

The third Boeing program reflects the current world trends - people are scared of the COVID-19 pandemic and are afraid of flying because they think they may get infected.

"In order, to address this, Boeing is developing a Confident travel Initiative. This initiative is a combination of many efforts, technologies that make sure that before the flight, on the flight and after the flight, the passengers are very well protected from the virus. This initiative will last for many years because this virus will live for a while," Kravchenko said.

The MAKS-2021 international aerospace show is taking place in the Moscow Region from July 20-25. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Company May July Media Event All From Best Million Depression

Recent Stories

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

27 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

1 hour ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

2 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

4 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.