Boeing to Pay $200Mln Penalty for Misleading Investors About 737MAX Safety - SEC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Boeing has been charged with misleading its investors about the safety of 737MAX aircraft in a bid to improve the company's image following two crashes in 2018 and 2019, and ordered to pay a $200 million penalty, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a press release.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged The Boeing Company and its former CEO, Dennis A. Muilenburg, with making materially misleading public statements following crashes of Boeing airplanes in 2018 and 2019," the release said on Thursday. "Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, Boeing and Muilenburg consented to cease-and-desist orders that include penalties of $200 million and $1 million, respectively."