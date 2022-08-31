UrduPoint.com

Boeing Wins Key $5Bln US Missile Defense Contract - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Boeing Wins Key $5Bln US Missile Defense Contract - Statement

Boeing has secured a $5 billion contract from the US Missile Defense Agency to test and integrate the country's Ground-Based Midcourse Defense system against ballistic missile threats, the company said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Boeing has secured a $5 billion contract from the US Missile Defense Agency to test and integrate the country's Ground-Based Midcourse Defense system against ballistic missile threats, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has awarded Boeing (NYSE: BA) the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) System Integration, Test and Readiness (SITR) contract," the statement said.

The US Defense Department said the contract carries a maximum Dollar amount of $5,021,000,000. Under the terms of the deal, Boeing will be responsible for engineering, integration, planning and execution of all necessary testing to ensure that the US GMD system meets all requirements, the Defense Department said.

Most of the work under the contract will be performed by Boeing's engineers in Huntsville, Alabama, and is expected to be completed by August 31, 2027, the Department said.

The Ground-Based Midcourse Defense is the United States' Primary anti-ballistic missile system for intercepting incoming warheads in space, and is the only missile defense program that can defend the territorial US from long-range ballistic missile threats.

A total of 44 interceptors are currently deployed at Fort Greely in Alaska and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, according to the Missile Defense Agency.

Related Topics

Dollar Company Huntsville United States Gambian Dalasi August All From Billion

Recent Stories

5,000 students participate in entry test at Univer ..

5,000 students participate in entry test at University of Agriculture Faisalabad ..

2 minutes ago
 Police launches special campaign to prevent harass ..

Police launches special campaign to prevent harassment, physical assault

3 minutes ago
 EU ministers agree to suspend Russian visa facilit ..

EU ministers agree to suspend Russian visa facilitation deal

3 minutes ago
 Islamia University of Bahawalpur sends relief mate ..

Islamia University of Bahawalpur sends relief material to flood affected areas

3 minutes ago
 Police athletes valuable assets of dept: IGP

Police athletes valuable assets of dept: IGP

3 minutes ago
 WHO Warns of Malaria, Dengue Outbreaks in Pakistan ..

WHO Warns of Malaria, Dengue Outbreaks in Pakistan After Floods

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.