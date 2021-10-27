MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the situation in Sudan with US Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman by phone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other government members. The head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced in a televised address to the nation the introduction of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the country's government. On Tuesday, Hamdok and his wife returned to their residence.

"During the conversation, the latest development of events in the Republic of Sudan was discussed. ... At the same time, (the Russian side) emphasized the inadmissibility of external interference in the internal affairs of this country," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Russian side also "emphasized the need for an early stabilization of the situation, the settlement of existing intra-Sudanese contradictions through an inclusive dialogue with the participation of all political forces in the interests of achieving national accord and solving urgent social and economic problems of Sudan."