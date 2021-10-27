UrduPoint.com

Bogdanov Told US Envoy About Inadmissibility Of External Interference In Sudan's Affairs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:20 PM

Bogdanov Told US Envoy About Inadmissibility of External Interference in Sudan's Affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the situation in Sudan with US Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman by phone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other government members. The head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced in a televised address to the nation the introduction of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the country's government. On Tuesday, Hamdok and his wife returned to their residence.

"During the conversation, the latest development of events in the Republic of Sudan was discussed. ... At the same time, (the Russian side) emphasized the inadmissibility of external interference in the internal affairs of this country," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Russian side also "emphasized the need for an early stabilization of the situation, the settlement of existing intra-Sudanese contradictions through an inclusive dialogue with the participation of all political forces in the interests of achieving national accord and solving urgent social and economic problems of Sudan."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Wife Same Sudan All Government

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

9 minutes ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

9 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

24 minutes ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

34 minutes ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

39 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, Fran ..

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia at Expo 2020 Duba ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.