UrduPoint.com

Bolivia To Finalize Tender For Lithium Deposits In March-April - Arce

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 10:12 PM

Bolivia to Finalize Tender for Lithium Deposits in March-April - Arce

Bolivia will sum up results of the competition for the development of lithium deposits, where Russian companies are participating, in March-April, President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Bolivia will sum up results of the competition for the development of lithium deposits, where Russian companies are participating, in March-April, President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik.

Bolivia, which boasts the world's largest lithium reserves, announced an international competition for direct lithium mining in late April to select the technology that would achieve the best results for the country's economy in the shortest possible time. Rosatom first deputy general director Kirill Komarov told Sputnik that the state corporation was participating in the tender.

Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said that the country was considering Gazprom's proposal for the extraction of lithium.

"There are Russian companies that are participating in the competition for the production of lithium. Only nine companies are participating in the competition, showing their technologies. We want to choose which of them will be able to do the job with greater purity, efficiency and economy, so that in March-April Bolivia can decide who will it work with," Arce said.

Related Topics

World Technology Russia Job Bolivia April Best Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Junaid’s wedding: Chohan brings sweets for PML-N ..

Junaid’s wedding: Chohan brings sweets for PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari

6 minutes ago
 Sindh High Court declares construction of gate at ..

Sindh High Court declares construction of gate at Minister's village illegal, mi ..

40 seconds ago
 'One Window Facilitation Desks' operating at airpo ..

'One Window Facilitation Desks' operating at airports for overseas Pakistanis' a ..

41 seconds ago
 Provision of basic amenities to people top priorit ..

Provision of basic amenities to people top priority of govt: DC Kohlu

44 seconds ago
 Seychelles slave dance form 'moutya' becomes UNESC ..

Seychelles slave dance form 'moutya' becomes UNESCO heritage

49 seconds ago
 2804 cases registered, 2920 accused arrested in an ..

2804 cases registered, 2920 accused arrested in anti-smog drive

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.