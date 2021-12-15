Bolivia to Finalize Tender for Lithium Deposits in March-April - Arce

Bolivia will sum up results of the competition for the development of lithium deposits, where Russian companies are participating, in March-April, President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Bolivia will sum up results of the competition for the development of lithium deposits, where Russian companies are participating, in March-April, President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik.

Bolivia, which boasts the world's largest lithium reserves, announced an international competition for direct lithium mining in late April to select the technology that would achieve the best results for the country's economy in the shortest possible time. Rosatom first deputy general director Kirill Komarov told Sputnik that the state corporation was participating in the tender.

Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said that the country was considering Gazprom's proposal for the extraction of lithium.

"There are Russian companies that are participating in the competition for the production of lithium. Only nine companies are participating in the competition, showing their technologies. We want to choose which of them will be able to do the job with greater purity, efficiency and economy, so that in March-April Bolivia can decide who will it work with," Arce said.