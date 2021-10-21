Bolivian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia, Meeting With Lavrov Set for Friday - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta will be paying a visit to Moscow this week, he plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrrov on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"The Bolivian foreign minister will be on an official visit in Moscow from October 21-24.

On October 22, he will hold negotiations with the Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov," Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

The ministers will discuss the bilateral political dialogue and expansion of cooperation against COVID-19, they will also focus on strengthening interaction in the global arena and improving the legal framework for cooperation, the spokeswoman added.