Borrell Hopes New US Administration Will Have Balanced Approach To Middle East

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell expressed hope on Friday that the new US administration would have a balanced approach to the Middle East peace process, paving way for resumption of negotiations between Israel and Palestine

"I hope that the new US administration will have a better-balanced approach to the peace process in the Middle East, and this will give a chance for the negotiations between Israel and Palestinians to restart again ... The new administration will have a different approach to the Middle East situation. And we, European, have to engage on that," Borrell said at the MED 2020 virtual conference, when asked to name "reasons for hope" for the Mediterranean region.

All major US media outlets have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. However, official results are yet to be announced.

