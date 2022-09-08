EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Council President Charles Michel have offered condolences over the death of UK Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday

Earlier in the day, the Royal Family confirmed that the queen passed away at Balmoral.

"The EU pays tribute to her unique contribution to building peace & reconciliation. While her loss will be felt around the world, our immediate thoughts are with her family & the people of the UK," Borrell tweeted.

Stoltenberg said that he is "deeply saddened" by the passing of the queen.

"Our thoughts are with the royal family and all those who mourn Queen Elizabeth II in the UK and worldwide," Michel tweeted.