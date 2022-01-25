Borrell Thinks Europe Facing Most Perilous Time Since End of Cold War

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Europe is going through the most dangerous moment in its history since the end of the Cold War, as the strategic environment has been deteriorating for the last two years, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said the latest shipment of US military aid to Ukraine, including hundreds of Javelin anti-tank missiles, was arriving in the Eastern European country, amid growing tensions between Kiev and Moscow.

"The last two years have seen a serious worsening of our strategic environment to the extent that I am convinced that today we are living through the most dangerous moment since the Cold War ended," Borrell said during his remarks at the "Europe in Danger: What next for EU security and defence?" event, co-organized by the European External Action Service and the EU Institute for Security Studies.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened overall the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.