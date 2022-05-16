UrduPoint.com

Borrell Unsure EU States Will Be Able To Reach Common Position On Anti-Russian Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 01:10 PM

EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell expressed doubts on Monday that 27 member states will be able to reach a consensus over the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, as divisions are strong

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell expressed doubts on Monday that 27 member states will be able to reach a consensus over the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, as divisions are strong.

"Certainly, we will discuss ...

it and we will do our best in order to deblock the situation, I can not ensure that this is going to happen because the positions are quite strong," Borrell said at the doorstep of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

The diplomat added that Brussels understands "the particular situation of some member states" opposing Russian oil embargo, but noted that all makes an effort "in order to present a united front against Russia."

