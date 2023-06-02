Brazil Concerned by Western Attempts to Weaken Russia - Presidential Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Brazil is concerned by Western countries' attempts to weaken Russia, as it could only trigger an even larger conflict, Chief Adviser of the Brazilian Presidency Celso Amorim said.

Amorim said that Western countries' attempts to weaken Russia remind him of similar efforts to disarm Germany in the Treaty of Versailles at the end of World War I, which resulted in the outbreak of another global conflict a mere two decades later.

"We don't want a third world war. And even if we don't have that, we don't want a new cold war ... All concerns of countries in the region should be taken into account, if you want peace. The only other alternative is total military victory against Russia. Do you know what comes after? I don't," Amorim was quoted by the Financial Times as saying.

Moscow's security concerns, especially those about being surrounded by Western forces and NATO, should be acknowledged, Amorim said.

"We cannot judge the situation by the last 1.5 years (of Ukrainian conflict).

This is a situation of decades. (Russia has) concerns that have to be taken into account. That is not the fault of Ukraine. Ukraine is a victim, a victim of the remnants of the cold war," Amorim said.

In April, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the United States and Europe should start talking about reaching a settlement in Ukraine, and not encourage the conflict. He urged countries not involved to take responsibility for advancing talks for settlement, as well as to provide Russia with "minimum conditions" for ending the conflict. In addition, Lula da Silva suggested creating a format similar to the G20 to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Russia has been conducting its military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.