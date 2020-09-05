RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The Brazilian authorities declared officials of the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro personae non grata, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the Brazilian government "told diplomatic, consular and administrative officials of the illegal Venezuelan regime that they had been declared personae non grata.

"

The move gives Caracas a right to recall its officials from Brazil, or they can remain in the country without official status and relevant privileges.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since the beginning of last year, when Juan Guaido, then head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela in a bid to oust reelected Maduro from power. Brazil, along with the United States and many other countries, recognized Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.