Brazil Expects Russian Prime Minister to Visit Country This Year - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Brazilian Ambassador to Russia Tovar da Silva Nunes told Sputnik on Monday that Brazil expected Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to visit the country some time in 2019.

"At some point Prime Minister Medvedev is expected to visit Brazil.

He is co-chairing a high-level intergovernmental commission with our vice president," Nunes said.

Nunes added that a specific date had not been set yet, but specified that it would be sometime this year.