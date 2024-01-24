Open Menu

Brazil Town Still Feels Trauma Of Mine Dam Collapse Five Years On

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Brazil town still feels trauma of mine dam collapse five years on

Brumadinho, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Nathalia de Oliveira, an intern at Brazilian mining giant Vale in the town of Brumadinho, was talking on the phone with her husband when she noticed a rush of birds overhead and felt the ground shake beneath her.

When the 25-year-old mother of two turned, she saw a tsunami of mud rushing at her.

Oliveira was one of at least 270 people killed when a dam holding more than 11 million cubic meters (nearly three billion gallons) of mining waste collapsed on January 25, 2019, unleashing a brown sea of sludge.

Five years later, emergency workers are still searching for Oliveira and two others whose remains have never been found.

Using heavy machinery, they dig up piles of hardened muck from around the now-defunct mine, then meticulously sift through it for signs of the missing and presumed dead.

"It's agonizing," said Oliveira's cousin, Tania de Oliveira, 51.

"Day after day, year after year, and they still haven't found her," she told AFP, her voice breaking.

"We're hoping to give her a proper burial, so she can rest. So we can rest."

Related Topics

Dead Tsunami Dam January 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

9 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

9 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

9 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

9 hours ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

10 hours ago
 Construction of smart police stations being starte ..

Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP

9 hours ago
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: ..

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS

9 hours ago
 MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to ..

MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture ..

Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture in Tripoli

10 hours ago
 Rangers arrest imposter

Rangers arrest imposter

10 hours ago
 Robber nabbed, looted valuables recovered

Robber nabbed, looted valuables recovered

9 hours ago
 SECP, UN Women hosts its 3rd ESG Symposium to adva ..

SECP, UN Women hosts its 3rd ESG Symposium to advance sustainable Development

10 hours ago

More Stories From World