RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that he had accepted the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Russia.

On Wednesday, Putin invited Bolsonaro to visit Russia during the ceremony of presenting credentials by ambassadors in the Kremlin.

"President Putin has invited us to visit Russia. Of course, we have accepted the invitation," Bolsonaro said on late Thursday.

The Brazilian leader added that the visit could take place in February-March.