Brazilian President Bolsonaro Tops Time's 2021 Person Of The Year Readers' Poll

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:16 PM

Brazilian President Bolsonaro Tops Time's 2021 Person of the Year Readers' Poll

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has won Time's 2021 Person of the Year reader poll, leaving behind the former US President Donald Trump, frontline medical workers, Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny, and vaccine developers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has won Time's 2021 Person of the Year reader poll, leaving behind the former US President Donald Trump, frontline medical workers, Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny, and vaccine developers.

Bolsonaro received 24% of the nine million votes cast by readers for the most influential person or group on the year.

Last week, the Brazilian Supreme Court authorized an investigation into Bolsonaro's statements about the connection between vaccination against COVID-19 and the risk of developing AIDS.

The president is also under scrutiny for COVID-19 handling and vaccine procurement irregularities.

The former US President Donald Trump came in second with 9% of the vote. Another 6.3% of readers gave the third place to health care workers fighting against COVID-19.

On December 13, the person of the year according to Time's editors office will be announced, the magazine said.

