Brazilian Volunteer, Who Took Part in Trials of Oxford Vaccine, Died - Authorities

The National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil (Anvisa) reported on Wednesday the death of a Brazilian volunteer who participated in the trials of COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed by the University of Oxford and the AstraZeneca laboratory, saying that the cause of death was not disclosed "for reasons of ethics and confidentiality."

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil (Anvisa) reported on Wednesday the death of a Brazilian volunteer who participated in the trials of COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed by the University of Oxford and the AstraZeneca laboratory, saying that the cause of death was not disclosed "for reasons of ethics and confidentiality."

"In relation to the death of the Oxford vaccine test volunteer, Anvisa was formally informed of this fact on October 19, 2020," the watchdog said in a statement published by the G1 portal.

Anvisa's statement did not provide information on whether the volunteer had received a placebo or the active drug.

AstraZeneca told the G1 that it did not yet have an official position on the death of the volunteer and did not comment on this information.

According to Anvisa, the international vaccine trials safety evaluation committee has recommended to continue trials.