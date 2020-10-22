UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Volunteer, Who Took Part In Trials Of Oxford Vaccine, Died - Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:08 AM

Brazilian Volunteer, Who Took Part in Trials of Oxford Vaccine, Died - Authorities

The National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil (Anvisa) reported on Wednesday the death of a Brazilian volunteer who participated in the trials of COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed by the University of Oxford and the AstraZeneca laboratory, saying that the cause of death was not disclosed "for reasons of ethics and confidentiality."

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil (Anvisa) reported on Wednesday the death of a Brazilian volunteer who participated in the trials of COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed by the University of Oxford and the AstraZeneca laboratory, saying that the cause of death was not disclosed "for reasons of ethics and confidentiality."

"In relation to the death of the Oxford vaccine test volunteer, Anvisa was formally informed of this fact on October 19, 2020," the watchdog said in a statement published by the G1 portal.

Anvisa's statement did not provide information on whether the volunteer had received a placebo or the active drug.

AstraZeneca told the G1 that it did not yet have an official position on the death of the volunteer and did not comment on this information.

According to Anvisa, the international vaccine trials safety evaluation committee has recommended to continue trials.

Related Topics

Oxford Brazil October 2020

Recent Stories

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

41 minutes ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

19 minutes ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

20 minutes ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.