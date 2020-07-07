RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has continued his fight against the mandatory wearing of masks in public places amid the coronavirus pandemic, having now vetoed the law requiring to cover the face in prisons, the government said.

The presidential decree outlaws the clause establishing the mandatory use of personal protective masks in prisons.

The requirement limiting the number of people in one place is also losing its force, according to the decree.

Bolsonaro vetoed the mandatory use of masks in government agencies, as well as in commercial, industrial, religious institutions and other public places.

The president himself has previously fought for the right to not wear a mask. Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for ignoring recommendations on how to handle the health crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and proposing a plan to reopen Brazil's economy after mayors and governors across the country unilaterally imposed quarantines.

So far, Brazil is second only to the United States in terms of COVID-19 cases, having recorded over 1.6 million cases, and almost 65,000 fatalities.