UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Bolsonaro Vetoes Law Requiring Use Of Masks In Prisons Amid Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Brazil's Bolsonaro Vetoes Law Requiring Use of Masks in Prisons Amid Pandemic

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has continued his fight against the mandatory wearing of masks in public places amid the coronavirus pandemic, having now vetoed the law requiring to cover the face in prisons, the government said.

The presidential decree outlaws the clause establishing the mandatory use of personal protective masks in prisons.

The requirement limiting the number of people in one place is also losing its force, according to the decree.

Bolsonaro vetoed the mandatory use of masks in government agencies, as well as in commercial, industrial, religious institutions and other public places.

The president himself has previously fought for the right to not wear a mask. Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for ignoring recommendations on how to handle the health crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and proposing a plan to reopen Brazil's economy after mayors and governors across the country unilaterally imposed quarantines.

So far, Brazil is second only to the United States in terms of COVID-19 cases, having recorded over 1.6 million cases, and almost 65,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

Brazil United States Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

1 hour ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

2 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

3 hours ago

Russia, US Fail to Harmonize Stands on Open Skies ..

7 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal st ..

7 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.