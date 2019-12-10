UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Main Opposition Party Leader Says Interference In Venezuelan Affairs Unacceptable

Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:30 PM

Brazil's leading opposition force, the Workers' Party (PT), is against any attempt by outside powers to meddle in Venezuela's domestic affairs and thinks that the Venezuelan people should decide the fate of their country themselves, President of the PT Party and lower house lawmaker Gleisi Hoffmann told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Brazil's leading opposition force, the Workers' Party (PT), is against any attempt by outside powers to meddle in Venezuela's domestic affairs and thinks that the Venezuelan people should decide the fate of their country themselves, President of the PT Party and lower house lawmaker Gleisi Hoffmann told Sputnik.

Hoffmann was scrutinized by the media in January for attending the inauguration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The PT Party's position on Venezuela differs from that of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has refused to recognize Maduro as the president and backed opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido.

"We are against interference in Venezuela's or any other country's affairs.

Our position lies in the self-determination of the people, and we recognize the results of the elections in Venezuela. Venezuela's problems should be solved in Venezuela by the Venezuelans and not through the meddling of any other country, not to mention the United States," Hoffmann said.

In January, the inauguration of re-elected President Maduro triggered mass protests in Venezuela. A number of Western countries, led by the United States, have recognized Guaido, while Russia, China, Turkey and others firmly back Maduro. According to Aleksander Shchetinin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Latin America, the US "blitzkrieg" against the Venezuelan government had failed.

