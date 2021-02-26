UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Vale Posts $4.8-bn Profit In 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:14 PM

Brazil's Vale posts $4.8-bn profit in 2020

Brazilian mining company Vale posted a net profit of $4.8 billion last year, though its bottom line continued to take a hit from the fallout of a 2019 dam collapse that killed 270 people

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Brazilian mining company Vale posted a net profit of $4.8 billion last year, though its bottom line continued to take a hit from the fallout of a 2019 dam collapse that killed 270 people.

Vale's net profit for the fourth quarter, published late Thursday, came in at $739 million -- down from $2.9 billion the quarter before, but up from a loss of $1.56 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 2019 collapse of a Vale mining waste dam in the town of Brumadinho in southeastern Brazil unleashed a deadly flood of toxic sludge and caused the company a net loss of $1.68 billion that year.

Vale is still paying the price: earlier this month, it announced it had agreed to pay $7 billion in damages to compensate victims and clean up the environment.

The company said its expenses related to the disaster were $4.

85 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020.

But Vale, one of the world's biggest iron-ore miners, said it got a boost from the recovery of international prices, fueled largely by demand from China.

"In the second half of 2020, prices strongly increased following global economy recoveries from (the) Covid-19 pandemic," it said in a statement.

Vale also faces another front of controversy on the French Pacific island of New Caledonia, where pro-independence activists have launched violent protests to prevent the company from selling a nickel plant it operates to a French-backed consortium.

The unrest has forced Vale to halt operations there since December 10.

The firm said it was optimistic the sale would go through, but would "initiate the process to cocoon the asset into care and maintenance" if not.

Related Topics

World Flood China Company Dam Sale Price Brazil December 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

England's Hill set for acid test against Wales cap ..

3 seconds ago

Municipal waste water treatment plant at Quaid e A ..

2 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy Says Midde East Quartet Agrees to ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for focusi ..

2 minutes ago

Thousands rally in Georgia after opposition chief' ..

5 minutes ago

Nigeria gunmen kidnap more than 300 schoolgirls, s ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.