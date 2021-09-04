UrduPoint.com

Brexit-hating Hilary Mantel Wants To Become Irish

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 04:21 PM

Brexit-hating Hilary Mantel wants to become Irish

"Wolf Hall" author Hilary Mantel says she plans to take up Irish citizenship, "to become a European again" after Brexit

London, Sept 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :"Wolf Hall" author Hilary Mantel says she plans to take up Irish citizenship, "to become a European again" after Brexit.

Mantel, the first British writer to win the Booker prize twice, also attacked Prime Minister Boris Johnson as being unfit for office, in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica published on Saturday.

"I hope to loop back into my family story and become an Irish citizen," said the celebrated author, who has Irish Catholic roots through her grandparents.

"Our projected move has been held back by Covid, but much as I love where I live now, in the West Country (in England), by the sea, I feel the need to be packing my bags, and to become a European again." Arguing Johnson "should not be in public life", Mantel said she felt "ashamed, of course, to be living in the nation that elected this government", and would prefer to live in a republic.

She also attacked the Brexiteer politicians who took Britain out of the European Union as "callow opportunists, insincere and devious, and often ridiculous".

Mantel, 69, grew up in northern England, and told La Repubblica that she had always felt more of a "provincial" and "European" writer, "rather than an English writer".

"My parents were both born in England, but the generation that shaped me was the one before that, and I was conscious of belonging to an Irish family," she observed.

"We were northern, working-class and Catholic, and to me, Englishness was Protestant and southern, and owned by people with more money." Mantel's "Wolf Hall" trilogy, chronicling the doomed life of Tudor minister Thomas Cromwell, was a publishing sensation. The concluding novel, "The Mirror & The Light", came out in March 2020.

She was one of many cultural figures who spoke out against Brexit before Britain voted in 2016 to quit the European Union, a decision that finally took full effect at the start of this year.

EU member Ireland allows individuals with Irish parents or grandparents to claim citizenship, and there has been a boom in applications from Britain since 2016.

Driven by his animosity to Brexit, spy author John le Carre became an Irish citizen shortly before he died last December, according to his son.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Died Ireland Money Brexit March December Citizenship 2016 2020 Family From Government Love

Recent Stories

Data security concerns after Indonesian president ..

Data security concerns after Indonesian president vaccine certificate leak

5 minutes ago
 Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell inaugurated

Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell inaugurated

6 minutes ago
 Physical classes to be closed at SBBWU

Physical classes to be closed at SBBWU

6 minutes ago
 41 shops sealed over SOPs violation

41 shops sealed over SOPs violation

6 minutes ago
 South Africa opt to bat against Sri Lanka in rain- ..

South Africa opt to bat against Sri Lanka in rain-hit ODI

6 minutes ago
 New Zealand May Speed Up Counterterror Amendments ..

New Zealand May Speed Up Counterterror Amendments in Wake of Stabbing Attack - A ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.