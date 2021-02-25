UrduPoint.com
British Gas Owner Accelerates Shift To Net Zero

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:13 PM

Centrica, owner of British Gas, said Thursday it was bringing forward by five years a commitment to be a company with net zero carbon emissions, setting a new 2045 target

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Centrica, owner of British Gas, said Thursday it was bringing forward by five years a commitment to be a company with net zero carbon emissions, setting a new 2045 target.

The energy group plans to hit its target partly through a "reduction in Centrica's own emissions", which includes gas production, it said in a statement.

Centrica added that it had brought forward its commitment to electrifying its 12,000-strong fleet of vehicles, also by five years to 2025.

The group said it was taking action to support customers reduce their emissions with a range of solutions to address the fact that the heating of homes and businesses was the single-largest contributor to carbon emissions in the UK.

Centrica is working on hybrid heat pump systems that combine the use of renewable energy and fossil fuels.

"The company is set to launch a hybrid heat pump trial in the coming months with customers, an opportunity to prove the role hybrid heat pumps can play in decarbonising homes."Centrica chairman Scott Wheway added:"Our new and accelerated climate goals, which are in line with science, underpin the clear role and responsibility Centrica has in supporting customers on their journey to be net zero, and in decarbonising the energy system and our business."

