UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britney Spears Asks Judge To Remove Her Father From Conservatorship 'Today' - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Britney Spears Asks Judge to Remove Her Father From Conservatorship 'Today' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) US pop star Britney Spears has asked the court to immediately dismiss her father, James Spears, as her conservator at a court hearing on July 14, calling for a probe into "conservatorship abuse," media reported on Thursday.

"My dad needs to be removed today. I want an investigation done on him," Spears told the court over phone, as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald.

At a June 23 hearing, Spears complained to the court in Los Angeles that her family's actions traumatized and made her unhappy. The 39-year-old claimed that she was not allowed to visit her friends, was forced to work long hours against her will and was drugged when she disobeyed, among other things.

During the Wednesday hearing, Spears said she not only wanted her father removed form the conservatorship, but that she also intended to take legal action against him for abuse.

The judge made several rulings during the Wednesday hearing, including accepting the resignation of the singer's former court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham and approving candidacy of ex-federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who previously served as Supervisory Assistant US Attorney and Justice Department Trial Attorney, as her new legal representative, the newspaper said.

However, the judge made no ruling concerning James Spear's role as conservator.

Rosengart reportedly addressed the court and urged James Spears to "voluntarily step aside" if he loves his daughter. In turn, James Spears' lawyer rejected the accusations, noting that another person was in charge of the pop singer's medical care, and refused to step down.

The court granted a petition filed by the singer's once-estranged father seeking to assume full control of her life in 2008, after a series of his daughter's public meltdowns and two hospitalizations for psychological evaluations.

Britney Spears filed another request to free her from conservatorship last November, but the court again sided with her father. Currently, the singer's finances are co-managed by James Spears and the Bessemer Trust financial company.

Related Topics

Hearing Company Visit Ingham Sydney Los Angeles June July November Family Media From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and the Emirates Intellectual Proper ..

7 minutes ago

Chinese national in Vietnam receives 1st doses of ..

10 minutes ago

IRSA releases 304,700 cusecs water

10 minutes ago

Pakistan, Uzbekistan enjoy historical, cultural ti ..

10 minutes ago

Malaysia's population rises to 32.7 mln in 2021

10 minutes ago

Tokyo reports 1,308 daily COVID-19 cases, logging ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.