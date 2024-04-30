Open Menu

Vietnam's Retail, Service Revenues Up 9 Pct In April, Largely Contributed By Tourism

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 01:11 PM

Vietnam's retail, service revenues up 9 pct in April, largely contributed by tourism

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Vietnam's total goods retail sales and consumer service revenues increased by 9 percent year-on-year in April to 522.1 trillion Vietnamese dong (21.4 billion U.S. Dollars) thanks to the contribution of the tourism sector, according to the latest statistics of the General Statistics Office.

In April, the tourism revenues increased by 57.

6 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the office.

During the January-April period, Vietnam's tourism revenues stood at 19.4 trillion Vietnamese dong (765.4 million U.S. dollars), up 49.3 percent year on year.

Khanh Hoa, Da Nang, Binh Dinh and Ho Chi Minh City reported the highest revenues in four months.

Meanwhile, restaurant and accommodation revenues increased 15.3 percent compared to the same period last year

