Building Collapse In Cameroon Claims Lives Of 37 People - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Building Collapse in Cameroon Claims Lives of 37 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The death toll from the collapse of a four-story building in the southwestern Cameroonian city of Douala has reached 37, the RFI radio station reported on Tuesday, citing authorities and firefighters.

The report added that as a result of the collapse of the building, 21 people were injured, of which five were in serious condition.

Earlier in the day, the Mimi Mefo Info news portal reported that the collapse of the building had killed 33 people.

