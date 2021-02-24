UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burkina Faso President Congratulates Newly Elected Nigerien Counterpart On Taking Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Burkina Faso President Congratulates Newly Elected Nigerien Counterpart on Taking Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) President of Burkina Faso Roch Kabore on Wednesday expressed congratulations to Mohamed Bazoum, a veteran Nigerien politician who was elected as the new head of state, on his victory in the presidential election.

The presidential election was held in Niger in two rounds, the first on December 27, 2020, and the runoff this past Sunday. The Independent National Election Commission declared the provisional results on Tuesday, according to which Bazoum, a candidate from the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS) ruling party, won the race with 55.75 percent of the vote. However, the results are yet to be confirmed by the country's Constitutional Court.

"I extend my warm and fraternal congratulations to the elected President of Niger @mohamedbazoum. I assure him of my full readiness to work with him to consolidate the excellent relations of cooperation and friendship between our two countries," Kabore tweeted.

In the first round of voting, Bazoum secured 39.33 percent of the vote while his main rival, Mahamane Ousmane, who served as Niger's president from 1993-1996 before he was ousted, received 16.9 percent. The latter, who received 44.25 percent of the vote in the runoff, said he rejected the results, claiming the victory to be his. Additionally, rallies against Bazoum's candidature occurred in some cities across the Western African nation.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Burkina Faso Niger December Sunday 2020 From Race Court

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

57 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

57 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

1 hour ago

HBL PSL to grow every year, says former Afghanista ..

2 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

1 hour ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.