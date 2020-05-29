UrduPoint.com
California Sets New Record In Single-Day Increase Of COVID-19 Cases - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The California Department of Public Health has reported the largest single-day increase in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

The data released on Wednesday shows 2,617 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, setting a new milestone in the number of single-day cases reported.

The previous largest single-day record of confirmed cases was 2,603 cases, which occurred on May 5.

Overall, according to the agency, California has 101,697 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,973 deaths caused by the disease.

