UrduPoint.com

Cambodia's Hun Sen Backs Son To Take Over Leadership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 11:47 AM

Cambodia's Hun Sen backs son to take over leadership

Cambodia's strongman Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has led the country for more than three decades, on Thursday backed his eldest son to take over the top job, paving the way for a political dynasty

Phnom Penh, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Cambodia's strongman Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has led the country for more than three decades, on Thursday backed his eldest son to take over the top job, paving the way for a political dynasty.

Speculation has long simmered that the 69-year-old Hun Sen was grooming Hun Manet -- a four-star general educated in Britain and the United States -- to lead the kingdom.

"Hun Manet is one of the candidates for prime minister and receives support from his father," Hun Sen told a public ceremony in the coastal city of Sihanoukville.

He added his 44-year-old son, a Royal Cambodian Armed Forces deputy commander-in-chief and commander of the infantry, would have to face an election.

Cambodia is expected to go to the polls in 2023.

At the last election in 2018, Hun Sen's party won every seat in parliament after the Supreme Court dissolved the main opposition, the Cambodia National Rescue Party a year before.

Cambodian authorities have arrested scores of former opposition members and rights campaigners in recent years.

Critics say Hun Sen has wound back democratic freedoms and used the courts to stifle opposition and activists.

Hun Sen added that his son's elevation to the top job could still be a decade away, keeping mum on his retirement plans.

He is one of the world's longest-serving leaders and has been in power for 36 years.

Hun Sen frequently characterises his children's achievements as the product of education and training and rejects claims of nepotism.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Supreme Court World Education Parliament Job Hun Lead United States Cambodia 2018 From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt taking measures to provide maximum relief to ..

Govt taking measures to provide maximum relief to common man: PM

12 minutes ago
 People should receive COVID-19 booster shots to in ..

People should receive COVID-19 booster shots to increase immunity: Health Expert ..

5 minutes ago
 Fawad lauds ECP decision to form committees on EVM ..

Fawad lauds ECP decision to form committees on EVMs, expats vote

6 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan directs to pace up registration of K ..

PM Imran Khan directs to pace up registration of Karyana stores under Ehsaas Rat ..

7 minutes ago
 MLB locks out players in first work stoppage since ..

MLB locks out players in first work stoppage since 1994

7 minutes ago
 Russia to Welcome Any Possible Steps by Tashkent t ..

Russia to Welcome Any Possible Steps by Tashkent to Return Uzbekistan to CSTO - ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.