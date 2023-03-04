UrduPoint.com

Cameroon Charges Tycoon In Reporter Killing Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2023 | 11:56 PM

Cameroon charges tycoon in reporter killing case

A prominent Cameroonian businessman was charged on Saturday with complicity in the torture of a journalist who was murdered in a high-profile case that has rocked the country, his lawyer told AFP

Yaound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :A prominent Cameroonian businessman was charged on Saturday with complicity in the torture of a journalist who was murdered in a high-profile case that has rocked the country, his lawyer told AFP.

Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga, reputedly close to ministers and senior officials, was arrested on February 6 and brought before a military court in the capital Yaounde on Friday before being remanded, his lawyer said.

A source at the court confirmed the report to AFP on condition of anonymity. The authorities did not respond to requests for comment on the charges Amougou Belinga faces.

Radio journalist Martinez Zogo, who was kidnapped and brutally murdered in January, was outspoken against graft and financial sleaze and had often faced threats over his work.

Amougou Belinga, owner of L'Anecdote media group, "was arrested... at dawn" last month, the company said.

The tycoon has holdings in banking, finance, insurance and property, as well as L'Anecdote, which owns a daily newspaper of that name and several pro-government tv and radio stations.

Belinga's lawyer said his client was "not charged with the murder of Martinez Zogo", adding: "It is only an indictment, the judicial investigation has only just begun".

Belinga "was placed under a detention order... at the main prison in Kondengi" after being "presented before an investigating judge at the military court," a media group he owns said in a statement.

- Suspects - Several people suspected of involvement in the case were also brought before the military court on Friday evening, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.

Leopold Maxime Eko Eko, head of the General Directorate for External Investigations (DGRE) and its director of operations, Justin Danwe, are among those suspected, a communication ministry official told AFP on condition of anonymity, alongside other official sources who also requested confidentiality.

Denis Omgba Bomba, head of the National Media Observatory, a unit attached to the communications ministry, previously confirmed the arrest and said the tycoon had been "named a suspect in the killing of Martinez Zogo".

Zogo, 50, was the manager of the privately-owned radio station Amplitude FM and host of a daily show called Embouteillage (Traffic Jam).

He had frequently named Amougou Belinga in his corruption accusations.

Zogo was abducted on January 17 outside a police station in the suburbs of the capital Yaounde, and his mutilated corpse was found five days later.

Just days before he was killed, he had told listeners about threats he faced.

The murder sparked outcry, including a protest by 20 leading Cameroonians over the government's "long tradition of trivialising impunity and accepting atrocities."

Related Topics

Murder Corruption Protest Police Station Company Traffic Yaounde January February Media TV Government Court

Recent Stories

Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 s ..

Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 scores

3 minutes ago
 Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

3 minutes ago
 Macron lauds DR Congo ceasefire as EU sets up air ..

Macron lauds DR Congo ceasefire as EU sets up air bridge

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

4 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

4 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.