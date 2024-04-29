Open Menu

German Ex-soldier To Stand Trial In Russian Spying Case

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Düsseldorf, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A German former soldier will go on trial on Monday accused of spying for Russia, as Berlin faces a surge in Moscow-linked espionage cases amid the Ukraine war.

The suspect, identified only as Thomas H. in line with German privacy laws, was arrested in August last year in the western city of Koblenz.

He is accused of passing information to Russian intelligence services that he obtained while working in the procurement unit of the German military, or Bundeswehr.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Germany -- the second-largest supplier of military aid to Kyiv -- has seen a jump in alleged spying cases linked to Moscow.

Thomas H. had been a career soldier, working at the army's Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support Department.

The department, which has about 12,000 employees, has seen its work increase substantially since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, as Berlin pumps more funds into a wide-ranging overhaul of the Bundeswehr after years of neglect.

In May 2023, the suspect "approached the Russian general consulate in Bonn and the Russian embassy in Berlin and offered his cooperation", prosecutors said in a statement when he was arrested.

"In the process, he passed on information he had obtained in the course of his professional activities for it to be passed on to a Russian intelligence service."

After his arrest, media reports suggested he had access to sensitive information as the department he worked in counted among its tasks the procurement of highly modern systems for electronic warfare.

These included technology for the surveillance and disruption of opponents' radio systems and the shutting down of enemy radio or airshield systems.

