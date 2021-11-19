UrduPoint.com

Canada Authorizes Use Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Children 5-11 Years Old

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 08:43 PM

Canada Authorizes Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old

The Canadian authorities have authorized the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus for children 5-11 years of age, Health Canada said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The Canadian authorities have authorized the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus for children 5-11 years of age, Health Canada said in a statement on Friday.

In October, the Canadian authorities received a submission from Pfizer-BioNTech seeking approval of its vaccine for children.

"Today, Health Canada authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years of age. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized in Canada for use in this age group and marks a major milestone in Canada's fight against COVID-19," the statement said.

The vaccine was initially authorized for children 16 years of age and older in 2020 and subsequently for children 12-15 years of age in 2021, the statement said.

"After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the Department has determined that the benefits of this vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years of age outweigh the risks. Health Canada has authorized a two-dose regimen of 10 micrograms to be administered three weeks apart, which is a lower dose than the 30 micrograms two-dose regimen authorized for people 12 years of age and older," the statement added.

The clinical trials revealed that the immune response in children 5-11 years old was comparable to the response in people 16-25 years old. The vaccine was 90.7% effective, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Canada October 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Harris to Become 1st Woman With Presidential Power ..

Harris to Become 1st Woman With Presidential Power as Biden Undergoes Routine Co ..

53 seconds ago
 Regional Election Commissioner reviews voter regis ..

Regional Election Commissioner reviews voter registration, verification process

58 seconds ago
 Around 60,000 EVM devices to be manufactured withi ..

Around 60,000 EVM devices to be manufactured within 30 days: Shibli Faraz

2 minutes ago
 CDA approve designs of three buildings

CDA approve designs of three buildings

2 minutes ago
 Protection of consumer right's law best sources of ..

Protection of consumer right's law best sources of providing inexpensive, speedy ..

2 minutes ago
 UK 'Remains Prepared' to Suspend Northern Ireland ..

UK 'Remains Prepared' to Suspend Northern Ireland Post-Brexit Protocol - Ministe ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.