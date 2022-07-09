Canada, Germany Soon to Close Deal on Return of Nord Stream 1 Turbines - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) The Canadian and German governments are close to reaching a deal on the return of a Russian Nord Stream 1 turbine despite Ukraine's protests, The Globe and Mail reported on Friday, citing a senior Canadian official.

On July 7, the German economy minister urged Canada to resolve the issue with the Nord Stream turbine, asking it to send the turbine to Germany, and not to Russia, if this is a legal issue for Ottawa.

After Russia launched its special military operation in February, a Siemens turbine sent to Canada for maintenance at Gazprom request was left stranded in Montreal because of Russia-related sanctions.