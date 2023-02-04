Canada Imposes Sanctions on 38 Russian Individuals,16 Entities Including Rossiya Segodnya

(@FahadShabbir)

The Canadian Government has imposed Russia-related sanctions on 38 individuals and 16 entities, including MIA Rossiya Segodnya, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) The Canadian Government has imposed Russia-related sanctions on 38 individuals and 16 entities, including MIA Rossiya Segodnya, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday.

"The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada is imposing further sanctions in relation to Russia's illegal invasion and attempted annexation of Ukrainian territory ... Canada is sanctioning 38 individuals and 16 entities that are complicit in peddling Russian disinformation and propaganda," Global Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry said the new sanctions targets include MIA Rossiya Segodnya, the umbrella media group of RIA Novosti, PRIME, InoSMI, TOK, KOT, Baltnews, Ukraina.

ru, Social Navigator and Arctic.ru.

The United World International and Foundation for the Fight Against Repression which reportedly have links to Russian billionaire and Wagner owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, are also included in the sanctions, the statement added.

Nikolay Victorovich Baskov, a popular Russian singer and television host has also been sanctioned.

The sanctions target the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, its Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Gornostayev, journalist Sergey Brilev, war correspondent Evgeny Poddubny, Eurovision Song Contest 2008 winner Dima Bilan, silver medalist of the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 Polina Gagarina, as well as popular Russian singers Nikolai Baskov and Nadezhda Babkina.