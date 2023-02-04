UrduPoint.com

Canada Imposes Sanctions On 38 Russian Individuals,16 Entities Including Rossiya Segodnya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Canada Imposes Sanctions on 38 Russian Individuals,16 Entities Including Rossiya Segodnya

The Canadian Government has imposed Russia-related sanctions on 38 individuals and 16 entities, including MIA Rossiya Segodnya, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) The Canadian Government has imposed Russia-related sanctions on 38 individuals and 16 entities, including MIA Rossiya Segodnya, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday.

"The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada is imposing further sanctions in relation to Russia's illegal invasion and attempted annexation of Ukrainian territory ... Canada is sanctioning 38 individuals and 16 entities that are complicit in peddling Russian disinformation and propaganda," Global Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry said the new sanctions targets include MIA Rossiya Segodnya, the umbrella media group of RIA Novosti, PRIME, InoSMI, TOK, KOT, Baltnews, Ukraina.

ru, Social Navigator and Arctic.ru.

The United World International and Foundation for the Fight Against Repression which reportedly have links to Russian billionaire and Wagner owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, are also included in the sanctions, the statement added.

Nikolay Victorovich Baskov, a popular Russian singer and television host has also been sanctioned.

The sanctions target the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, its Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Gornostayev, journalist Sergey Brilev, war correspondent Evgeny Poddubny, Eurovision Song Contest 2008 winner Dima Bilan, silver medalist of the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 Polina Gagarina, as well as popular Russian singers Nikolai Baskov and Nadezhda Babkina.

Related Topics

World Russia Canada 2015 Silver Media TV Government

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi annou ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announces steps to resolve farmers' ..

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi messa ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi message on Kashmir Solidarity Day

11 minutes ago
 At Least 2 People Injured in Car Explosion in Cent ..

At Least 2 People Injured in Car Explosion in Central Kabul - Police

11 minutes ago
 Indian, French, UAE Foreign Ministers Talk Over Ph ..

Indian, French, UAE Foreign Ministers Talk Over Phone, Adopt Plan of Trilateral ..

12 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

20 minutes ago
 Scorchers beat Heat to win fifth Big Bash League t ..

Scorchers beat Heat to win fifth Big Bash League title

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.