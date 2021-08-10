Canada Opposition Leaders Urge Trudeau to Put Self-Interest on Back Burner, Delay Election

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The leaders of Canada's two largest national opposition parties are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold off an election call and put political interests aside ahead of an expected fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is widely believed that Trudeau, in the coming days, will ask newly minted Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon, to dissolve parliament citing non-confidence in the incumbent government from opposition parties and order an election.

"We shouldn't be rushing to an election," Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole said during a press briefing in Belleville, Ontario on Monday, adding, "Mr. Trudeau always seems to put his own self-interest ahead of the interest of Canadians."

At a separate event in Bathurst, New Brunswick, New Democrat Party Leader Jagmeet Singh echoed O'Toole's comments, saying that the election "does not have to happen" and slamming Trudeau's alleged reasoning for calling an election.

"Justin Trudeau's reasons do not pan out. Parliament has been working the way Canadians want it to work," Singh said, also noting that Trudeau's Liberals are "more interested in power rather than doing what's in the interest of Canadians."

While the Conservatives and NDP vow they are not interested in an impeding election, the leaders of both parties said they are ready for one, should it come to that.

"We are going to be in a great position for an election," Singh said, noting that the party has relieved itself of prior debts and that over 100 candidates have been nominated.

Trudeau's Liberals hold a nationwide lead as large as 12 percent, according to some of the latest polling numbers, which projections say would be enough for Trudeau to regain the majority mandate he lost in the 2019 Federal election.