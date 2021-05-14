Canada Still Probes J&J Vaccine From US Production Facility Under Investigation - Official

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Canadian health official are still probing the shipment of vaccine doses produced by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals amid a US investigation into quality control issues at a vaccine manufacturing plant in the US state of Maryland, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo said.

Last month, Johnson & Johnson admitted to having produced a faulty batch of coronavirus vaccines at an East Baltimore facility, reportedly due to a mix-up of two ingredients that led to the ruining of about 15 million doses.

Canada received its first shipment of 300,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses - manufactured at the same East Baltimore Emergent BioSolutions facility currently under investigation - at the end of April.

"At this point it's still a question of waiting for Health Canada determining that the doses are good or not good to go," Njoo said on Thursday in response to a question about the 300,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.